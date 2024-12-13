Summarize Simplifying... In short Keacy Carty, the West Indies cricketer, scored a commendable 95 runs against Bangladesh, bringing his total ODI runs to 1,000.

This was his fifth half-century in ODIs, achieved in just 31 matches.

This was his fifth half-century in ODIs, achieved in just 31 matches.

Despite missing out on a century, his performance was instrumental in stabilizing the team's position in the match.

Keacy Carty showed his prowess with the bat

Keacy Carty slams 95 vs Bangladesh, completes 1,000 ODI runs

By Rajdeep Saha 02:49 am Dec 13, 202402:49 am

What's the story Keacy Carty showed his prowess with the bat for West Indies in the 3rd and final ODI versus Bangladesh at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Chasing 322 runs, Carty, who came to bat at number three, shone with a solid 95-run knock. He shared a 132-run stand alongside debutant Amir Jangoo for the 5th wicket. WI were 218/5 when Carty was dismissed.

Knock

Carty misses out on a ton

Carty came in when the Windies were 19/1. The hosts were reduced to 31/3 before Carty steadied the ship with Sherfane Rutherford, adding 55 runs for the 4th wicket. Thereafter, the 132-run stand aided WI. Carty got to his fifty with a six and a four. Carty missed out on a well-deserved century. Rishad Hossain took the batter's wicket in the 34th over.

Runs

5th fifty in ODIs for Carty

Carty scored 95 runs from 88 balls. He slammed 10 fours and two sixes. In 31 matches (28 innings), he has raced to 1,000 runs at 43.47. This was his 5th fifty in ODIs. He also owns a ton. In four matches versus Bangladesh, he owns 194 runs at 48.50, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Information

Breaking down his ODI numbers

Carty owns 568 runs from 16 ODIs at home, averaging 43.69 (100s: 1, 50s: 3). In 13 away matches (home of opposition), he has scored 316 runs at 39.50 from 10 innings (50s: 1). In 2 neutral venue matches, he has 116 runs at 58.