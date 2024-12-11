Summarize Simplifying... In short Litton Das steps up as Bangladesh's interim captain for the T20I series against West Indies, filling in for injured regular skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Litton earlier led Bangladesh in a one-off T20I against New Zealand

Litton Das named Bangladesh's skipper for T20I series against WI

What's the story Litton Das has been named the captain of Bangladesh for their impending three-match T20I series against West Indies. This will be his first time at the helm of the team for an entire series, though he had captained in match against the Black Caps in April 2021. Notably, Najmul Hossain Shanto is still out with injury. The squad also sees the return of a few players who have been missing from international cricket for a while.

Squad update

Shamim Hossain returns to Bangladesh's T20I squad

Batting all-rounder Shamim Hossain, who played his last international in December 2023, returns to Bangladesh's T20I setup. The 24-year-old has proven his mettle in 14 T20I innings, scoring 254 runs at a strike rate of nearly 116 and one half-century. His return is likely to strengthen the team's batting line-up for the upcoming series against West Indies.

New addition

Ripon Mondol earns spot in Bangladesh's T20I squad

Ripon Mondol, the 21-year-old pacer who impressed at the 2023 Asian Games, has been picked for the Bangladesh T20I squad. Mondol took four wickets in three matches at the Games, helping Bangladesh win the bronze medal. His inclusion adds depth to the team's bowling attack for their series against West Indies.

Leadership uncertainty

What about regular skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto?

Bangladesh's mainstay captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is still recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during the Afghanistan series in November. His return remains to the setup uncertain. This has resulted in Litton Das being named the interim captain for the upcoming series against West Indies.

Career uncertainty

Shakib Al Hasan's future in international cricket unclear

The future of seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in international cricket hangs in balance with no official updates on his availability. Mahmudullah has called time on his T20I career, while Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Rakibul Hasan also missed the cut. This leaves a significant gap in experience for the Bangladesh team as they prepare for their series against West Indies.

Information

Bangladesh's T20I squad for WI series

Bangladesh's T20I squad: Litton Das (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Ripon Mondol.