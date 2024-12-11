Summarize Simplifying... In short The West Indies cricket team clinched their first bilateral ODI series win against Bangladesh in a decade, thanks to standout performances from Jayden Seales and Brandon King.

Seales' career-best four wickets and King's quick 82 runs led to a seven-wicket victory, marking the team's second consecutive ODI series win.

Despite a record 92-run partnership from Bangladesh's Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan, it wasn't enough to overcome the determined West Indies team.

West Indies won the 2nd ODI by seven wickets

West Indies win ODI series against Bangladesh after a decade

By Parth Dhall 10:38 am Dec 11, 202410:38 am

What's the story The West Indies cricket team defeated Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series, its first win against the latter in a decade. The 2nd ODI, played in St Kitts, concluded with a seven-wicket win for the Windies. They have sealed the series with one match to go. The hosts chased down 228 to win the 2nd ODI. This win comes after they ended their 11-match losing streak against Bangladesh in the series opener on Sunday.

Match highlights

Seales and King shine in West Indies's victory

Jayden Seales was the star for WI in the 2nd ODI, returning with his career-best figures of four wickets for 22 runs. His effort was instrumental in Bangladesh's collapse for 227 runs in 45.5 overs. Brandon King also played an important role by scoring a brisk 82 runs and taking West Indies home in just 36.5 overs.

Winning duo

Hope and Rutherford secure West Indies's win

WI captain Shai Hope (17*) and Sherfane Rutherford (24*) took WI to a seven-wicket win in the 37th over. Evin Lewis (49*) and Keacy Carty (45*) also played impactful knocks. Their performance underscored a major turnaround in fortunes for the team. This win marks their second consecutive ODI series victory, after they had beaten England last month.

Bowling prowess

Seales and Motie restrict Bangladesh's score

Seales's early strikes, along with Gudakesh Motie's impressive figures of two wickets for 36 runs, kept Bangladesh at bay in the middle overs. Despite a good start by Tanzid Hasan, who took debutant Marquino Mindley to cleaners early on, Seales quickly struck back by dismissing Soumya Sarkar. Notably, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also fell to Seales in the first powerplay.

Record stand

Mahmudullah and Tanzim's partnership sets new record

Bangladesh's total was largely due to a 92-run partnership between Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan, now an eighth-wicket record for Bangladesh. Mahmudullah's score of 62 runs was his third consecutive half-century in ODIs. He raced to his 31st half-century in the 50-over format. However, their efforts weren't enough to clinch a win against a determined West Indies team.

Information

A record series win for WI

As mentioned, West Indies won their first bilateral ODI series against Bangladesh in a decade. Their last such win came in August 2014. Notably, Bangladesh won four successive ODI series against WI before the Windies bounced back.