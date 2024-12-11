Summarize Simplifying... In short David Warner, a three-time World Cup winner, has questioned Glenn Maxwell's dedication to Test cricket, suggesting he needs to show more commitment to the longer format.

He also advised Adam Zampa to seize more opportunities in Shield cricket.

Ahead of the 3rd Test against India, Warner urged Australia's top order, including Usman Khawaja, to improve their performance, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility within the team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Glenn Maxwell has been a mainstay batter in Australia's white-ball squads

Warner questions Glenn Maxwell's potential inclusion in Australia's Test squad

By Parth Dhall 10:25 am Dec 11, 202410:25 am

What's the story Australian cricket legend David Warner has voiced his opposition to Glenn Maxwell's possible inclusion for the impending Test tour of Sri Lanka in late January. Warner emphasized Maxwell's lack of red-ball experience at the Sheffield Shield level as a primary reason for his position. "If you're not being picked for your Shield team, then why do you deserve it? You've got to actually want it, to want to play four-day cricket," Warner told News Corp.

Commitment questioned

Warner criticizes Maxwell's commitment to longer format

Notably, Warner, who has won three World Cups with Maxwell, claimed the latter hasn't been committed enough to the longer format of cricket. He stressed a player needs to show a strong desire to play four-day cricket. "Unless he's putting his hand up, he's playing all the club cricket stuff and all that, to want to play Test cricket," Warner said.

Proactivity needed

Warner believes Zampa should be more proactive

Along with his criticism of Maxwell, Warner also advised Adam Zampa to grab more opportunities in Shield cricket with New South Wales. This comes as Zampa, 32, is still to make his Test debut for Australia. Warner's comments came in his capacity as a commentator for Fox Cricket.

Performance pressure

Warner calls for top order performance against India

Ahead of the 3rd Test against India in Brisbane, Warner called on Australia's top order to step up their game. He stressed that the onus is not just on Usman Khawaja but all players. "I think the pressure is on all the top order, not just 'Uzzie' [Khawaja]," he said. This statement highlights Warner's belief in collective responsibility and performance within the team.