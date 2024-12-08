Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite England's strong seam attack led by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, New Zealand's Tom Blundell managed to score his third Test hundred.

Blundell also went past 2,000 Test runs during his stay (Image source: X/@ICC)

Tom Blundell gets to his third Test hundred vs England

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:10 am Dec 08, 2024

What's the story Tom Blundell smoked a sensational ton in the fourth innings of the ongoing second Tests against England in Wellington. It was an innings of character from the wicketkeeper-batter as New Zealand suffered a batting collapse in a chase of 583 runs. Blundell batted with remarkable intent as he brought up his hundred off just 96 balls. He also went past 2,000 Test runs during his stay. Here are his stats.

Bowling prowess

England's seamers dismantle New Zealand's top order

England's seam attack, spearheaded by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, was instrumental in the team's dominance. They broke New Zealand's top order before lunch, claiming key wickets that put the hosts on the back foot. Despite a gritty partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, England's bowlers were able to break through and maintain their advantage. Their regular strikes reduced the Kiwis to 141/6.

Gritty stand

Blundell's resistance frustrated England

Despite the pressure, Tom Blundell continued to bat well and kept NZ's hopes alive. He was supported by Nathan Smith as the duo added 96 runs before Blundell fell to spinner Shoaib Bashir. Notably, Blundell got to his hundred in the begining of the final session. His effors are, however, all likely to go in vain.

Stats

2,000 Test runs for Blundell

Blundell made 115 off 102 balls, having smoked 13 fours and five sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, his strike rate of 112.74 is the third-highest for a Kiwi batter who has scored a century in the fourth innings. As mentioned, the keeper-batter went past 2,000 (now 2,073) Test runs at 33.98. He has smoked five tons and 11 fifties across 39 Tests. This was his third hundred against England as he now owns 832 runs against them at 59.42 (50s: 4).

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

On the opening day, Harry Brook's brilliant century (123 off 115 balls) took England to 280/10. His partnership with Ollie Pope for the fifth wicket proved to be the turning point. In reply, NZ were folded for just 125 as Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse dismissed four batters apiece. The former registerd a hat-trick. Joe Root's 106 meant England declared their second innings at at 427/6. Chasing 583, NZ were 237/7 at the time of Blundell's departure.