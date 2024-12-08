Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lankan cricket has seen three players score over 8,000 runs in Test cricket.

Decoding Sri Lankan batters with 8,000-plus runs in Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:43 am Dec 08, 202407:43 am

What's the story Angelo Mathews, the veteran Sri Lankan cricketer, has become the latest entrant to the 8,000-run club in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone on the second day of the ongoing second Test match against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Mathews reached the landmark with his 34th run before being dismissed for 44 (90 balls). Here we look at all the Lankan batters in the 8,000-run club (Tests).

#3

Angelo Mathews - 8,010 runs

Notably, Mathews reached the 8,000-run mark in his 116th Test and from 205 innings. He has now raced to 8,010 runs. He has 16 centuries to his name as the tally also includes 44 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mathews has scored these runs at a phenomenal average of 45. The 37-year-old owns a solitary double-hundred in Tests as his highest score reads 200*.

#2

Mahela Jayawardene- 11,814 runs

Former captain Mahela Jayawardene is one of the two Sri Lankan batters with more than 10,000 runs in Test cricket. In 149 Tests, he racked up 11,814 runs at an average of 49.84. Jayawardene, who formed a solid partnership with Kumar Sangakkara acorss formats, slammed 34 centuries in his 17-year career. His tally also includes a total of 50 half-centuries and seven double-tons.

#1

Kumar Sangakkara - 12,400 runs

Sangakkara, another batting legend from the island nation, tops this list. He aggregated 12,400 runs from 134 Tests at an astronomical average of 57.40. Sangakkara owns the fourth-most hundreds (38) in the format. The legendary southpaw also hammered 52 fifties in SL whites. As per ESPNcricinfo, Sangakkara also slammed 11 double-tons, second-most in Tests after Don Bradman (12).