Kylian Mbappe completes 50 Champions League goals: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:28 am Dec 11, 202402:28 am

What's the story Kylian Mbappe, the 25-year-old French forward, has been making waves in the UEFA Champions League since his debut with AS Monaco in the 2016/17 season. He has scored a total of 50 goals in his 79 appearances in the tournament so far. Mbappe completed 50 Champions League goals in matchweek 6 against Atalanta away. This impressive performance places him ninth on the all-time Champions League scorers list (excluding qualifying) in terms of players with 50-plus goals.

Mbappe's Champions League journey: From Monaco to Real Madrid

Mbappe started his Champions League career with Monaco, scoring six goals in his debut season. He then joined Paris Saint-Germain where he scored 42 goals in 64 matches. Playing for Real Madrid now, he has scored two goals in six matches. Mbappe scored from Brahim Diaz's assist in the 10th minute. The Frenchman was however subbed off in the 36th minute following an injury. Rodrygo replaced Mbappe.

Mbappe's scoring style and favorite opponents

A breakdown of Mbappe's Champions League goals shows that he has scored five with his left foot, 43 with his right, and two headers. He has also converted six penalties successfully with his right foot. As per UEFA, Club Brugge seems to be his favorite opponent in the tournament, against whom he has scored five goals at a rate of one every 51 minutes.

Mbappe's Champions League records

Mbappe also holds a number of Champions League records. He is the youngest player to score 10 goals and the youngest French player to score in a knockout round match. He has also scored the most goals in knockout round matches as a teenager and under-21. He also holds the record for being the youngest scorer in a semi-final match and scoring the most goals as a teenager in this prestigious tournament.

2nd-youngest player to 50 Champions League goals

With his 50 goals in the Champions League, Mable is now the second-youngest player (25 years and 356 days) to reach this figure in the competition after Lionel Messi in 2012 (24 years and 284 days).

Fewest games to 50 Champions League goals

Fewest games needed to score 50 Champions League goals (excluding qualifying): Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games), Messi (66), Robert Lewandowski (77) and Mbappe (79).