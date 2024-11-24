Leicester City part ways with manager Steve Cooper: Details here
Leicester City have sacked their manager Steve Cooper. The decision comes after a poor start to the season, with the club currently placed 16th in the Premier League table. The development comes after a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, managed by former Leicester boss Enzo Maresca. The loss left Leicester only two points clear of the relegation zone after 12 games.
Cooper's tenure and Leicester's transition
Cooper had taken over the reins from Maresca earlier this year. Under Maresca's guidance, Leicester had secured the 2023-24 Championship title and made a successful return to the Premier League. After Cooper's departure, first team coach Ben Dawson will temporarily oversee men's first team training. He will be assisted by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes during this transitional period.
Leicester City's search for new manager
In a statement, Leicester City confirmed that they have started the process of appointing a new manager. The club said that it intends to conclude the process as quickly as possible. The move is viewed as a key step toward improving the team's performance and moving up from their current position in the Premier League standings.