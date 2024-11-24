Summarize Simplifying... In short Leicester City Football Club has parted ways with manager Steve Cooper, with first team coach Ben Dawson stepping in temporarily.

The club is now on the hunt for a new manager, aiming to boost their Premier League performance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Leicester City are 16th in the PL table

Leicester City part ways with manager Steve Cooper: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 09:52 pm Nov 24, 202409:52 pm

What's the story Leicester City have sacked their manager Steve Cooper. The decision comes after a poor start to the season, with the club currently placed 16th in the Premier League table. The development comes after a 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, managed by former Leicester boss Enzo Maresca. The loss left Leicester only two points clear of the relegation zone after 12 games.

Managerial shift

Cooper's tenure and Leicester's transition

Cooper had taken over the reins from Maresca earlier this year. Under Maresca's guidance, Leicester had secured the 2023-24 Championship title and made a successful return to the Premier League. After Cooper's departure, first team coach Ben Dawson will temporarily oversee men's first team training. He will be assisted by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes during this transitional period.

Recruitment process

Leicester City's search for new manager

In a statement, Leicester City confirmed that they have started the process of appointing a new manager. The club said that it intends to conclude the process as quickly as possible. The move is viewed as a key step toward improving the team's performance and moving up from their current position in the Premier League standings.