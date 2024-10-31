Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United bounced back from a previous loss to West Ham, defeating Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United beat the Foxes

Manchester United beat Leicester City 5-2 in Carabao Cup

By Rajdeep Saha 03:59 am Oct 31, 202403:59 am

What's the story Interim Manchester United manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has guided his side to a thumping 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup last-16. The emphatic victory came just days after Erik 10 Hag was sacked from the club. The match, played at Old Trafford, saw Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro score twice each while Alejandro Garnacho added another.

Goal rush

United's scoring spree under Van Nistelrooy

The match against Leicester was a major improvement for Manchester United, especially in terms of scoring. This was a far cry from their previous match against West Ham, which they lost due to abysmal finishing. The team appeared to have found their confidence back under Van Nistelrooy's leadership. Casemiro opened the scoring spree with a stunning long-range shot that found the top corner of the net.

Scoring extension

Garnacho and Fernandes extend United's lead

Alejandro Garnacho soon followed Casemiro's footsteps, doubling United's lead with a goal from Diogo Dalot's cross. Bruno Fernandes, who hadn't scored before this game, scored twice in the match. His first was a free-kick that went in via a deflection four minutes after Leicester had pulled one back through Bilal El Khannouss.

Match clincher

Casemiro and Fernandes secure United's victory

Casemiro added to United's tally with his second goal of the match, capitalizing on a rebound. Fernandes also scored his second goal, a crucial one as it came at a time when United were under pressure after Conor Coady had scored for Leicester in first-half stoppage-time. Amid rumors of potential new manager Ruben Amorim, Manchester United maintained their strong cup form and secured their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Players

Key numbers for Manchester United's goal scorer's

Casemiro has now scored in successive games across competitions. He has raced to 15 goals for Manchester United, including three this season. Fernandes opened his scoring finally this season. In 247 games for the club, he has raced to 81 goals. Garnacho's solitary goal sees him get to 22 goals in 101 games. In 15 matches this season, he owns 7 goals.

Numbers

Key match stats as United win big

Manchester United had 23 attempts with nine shots on target. Leicester had 7 shots on target from 16 attempts. The hosts had 31 touches in the opponent's box with the Foxes managing 26. United dominated ball possession (57%).