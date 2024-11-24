Mohamed Salah scored a brace as Premier League leaders Liverpool beat Southampton (Image Source: X/@LFC)

Premier League: Mohamed Salah's brace helps Liverpool beat Southampton 3-2

By Rajdeep Saha 09:50 pm Nov 24, 202409:50 pm

What's the story Mohamed Salah scored a brace as Premier League leaders Liverpool beat Southampton 3-2 in matchweek 12 of the 2024-25 season on Sunday. Dominik Szoboszlai handed Arne Slot's men the lead in the 30th minute. Adam Armstrong equalized before half-time. In the 2nd half, Mateus Fernandes made it 2-1 for the hosts. Thereafter, it was Salah's brace which made the difference.

Salah

223 goals and 97 assists for the Reds

Salah has raced to 223 goals for Liverpool from 367 matches (97 assists). In 262 Premier League games for the club, Salah has managed 165 goals and 74 assists. In 17 matches across competitions this season, Salah owns 12 goals and 11 assists. He has been involved in 23 goals. Overall, Salah has 167 Premier League goals and 75 assists (G2 A1 for Chelsea).

Information

Liverpool go 8 points clear of Man City

The Reds have gone eight points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League standings. After 12 matches, Liverpool own 31 points with 10 wins under their belt (D1, L1). Meanwhile, Southampton are placed bottom of the pile, suffering their 10th defeat.

Information

Here are the match stats

The Saints had 1.28 expected goals compared to the Reds' 2.93. Southampton had five shots on target whereas the Reds had 11 attempts on target. Notably, Liverpool had 51 touches in the opponent's box compared to Southampton's 18.

Match

Liverpool get the job done

Goals from Armstrong and Fernandes had seen the Saints cancel out Szoboszlai's opener. However, Salah's double helped Slot's side in wet and windy conditions on the south coast. Despite doing well, Southampton allowed Liverpool to make a comeback. The game was over when Salah scored a penalty past McCarthy after Yukinari Sugawara had handled the ball when misreading a cross to the back post.

Information

Massive record for Slot

As per Opta, Slot's 10 wins from 12 Premier League games is the joint-fastest for a manager from start of their career alongside Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti,