Next Article

Mohamed Salah scored against Tottenham (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Mohamed Salah makes Premier League history in Liverpool win: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 02:57 am May 06, 202402:57 am

What's the story Mohamed Salah etched his name in Premier League's history books as Liverpool downed Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at Anfield. Salah scored his side's first goal and made an assist for the fourth. More goals from Andrew Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott saw Liverpool go 4-0 ahead. Spurs rallied back with two goals. Here we decode the stats of Salah.

Salah

Salah enters record books

As per Opta, Salah is the first player in Premier League history to score 10+ goals and provide 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons. Meanwhile, he is also only the second player to tally 10+ goals and 10+ assists in five separate seasons in the competition overall, after former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Twitter Post

Record breaker

Numbers

Salah's Premier League returns across last three seasons

Salah has raced to 18 goals and 10 assists from 30 appearances in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Last season, the Egyptian talisman went on to manage 19 goals and 12 assists from 38 appearances. In the season before that, the former AS Roma ace scored 23 goals and registered 13 assists.

Information

10-plus goals and 10-plus assists in 2017-18 and 2019-20 respectively

Joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah netted 32 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League 2017-18 season. And then in the 2019-20 season, Salah managed 19 goals and 10 assists.

Premier League

Salah's Premier League stats

In 261 Premier League games, Salah owns 157 goals in addition to 69 assists. He is the 10th-highest scorer in Premier League history. He is placed 16th in terms of Premier League assists. 125 of Salah's goals have come with his preferred left foot, including 25 penalties. He has also created 108 big chances. He has hit the woodwork 21 times.

Record

Six seasons with 25-plus goals in all competitions

Salah has raced to 25 goals this season. He now has 25-plus goals in six seasons out of seven for the Reds in all competitions. Salah's goal-scoring returns are 44 (2017-18), 27 (2018-19), 23 (2019-20), 31 (2020-21), 31 (2021-22), 30 (2022-23) and 25* (2023-24). Overall, Salah has smashed 211 goals from 347 matches in addition to making 87 assists for the club.