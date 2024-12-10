Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket legends Rohit and Kohli retired from T20Is in 2024, leaving behind impressive records.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped India win the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup

Year-ender: India's dynamic duo Rohit-Kohli retired from T20Is in 2024

What's the story Moments after India won the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from the shortest format. Rohit and Kohli called time on their careers after scaling heights. They finished with over 4,000 T20I runs each. Meanwhile, the Rohit-led Team India won its second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in the final.

Most runs in T20I cricket

Rohit is still among the three batters with over 4,000 runs in T20Is, the others being Babar Azam and Kohli. He ended his career with 4,231 runs at 32.05, the most by a batter. His strike-rate reads an impressive 140.89. He registered 37 50-plus scores, including five centuries. This puts him level with Australia's Glenn Maxwell for the most tons in T20I history.

Joint-fastest ton in T20Is

Rohit's best T20I knock came against Sri Lanka in 2017 when he scored a blistering 118(43). His century in that match, off just 35 balls, is still the joint-fastest in T20I history with South Africa's David Miller (matches involving two full-member teams).

Kohli: First batter to complete 4,000 T20I runs

Kohli's T20I career lasted over a decade, in which he amassed 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 (SR: 137.07). He was the first batter to complete 4,000 runs in the format. Kohli still holds the record for the most half-centuries by a batter in T20I cricket (38). His only T20I century came against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Captaincy stats of Rohit and Kohli

Rohit signed off with 49 wins as a captain in T20Is (excluding Super-Over wins). He went past Pakistan's Babar, who owns 48 wins. Overall, Rohit led India in 62 matches, losing 12 (Tied: 1). Meanwhile, Kohli captained India in 50 T20Is from, winning 30 (two tied). Both Rohit and Kohli scored over 1,500 runs while leading in the format.

Ro-Ko in T20 World Cups

Rohit's T20I career started in the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007, spanning an incredible 16 years and 282 days. He ended on a high, guiding India to their second T20 WC title. On the other hand, Kohli played for India in six T20 World Cups. He scored a phenomenal 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 in these tournaments.

Other notable T20I records

Kohli is one of only two batters with multiple fifties in T20 World Cup finals. He is also the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup knockout matches. Rohit made a record-breaking 159 appearances in T20Is, more than any other player. He became the first-ever batter to have smacked 200 sixes in T20Is. Kohli has been named the Player of the Series (T20Is) seven times.