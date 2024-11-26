Summarize Simplifying... In short RCB's strongest playing XI for IPL 2025 features top players like Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Rajat Patidar in the top order.

The middle and lower order are bolstered by Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, and Jitesh Sharma, while the tail-enders include Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal.

The team also includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Dar Salam, making it a formidable lineup for the season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kohli is likely to return as RCB captain (Image source: X/@IPL)

Presenting RCB's strongest playing XI for IPL 2025

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:17 am Nov 26, 202411:17 am

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can field a formidable playing XI for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise went into the IPL 2025 mega auction with a purse of ₹83 lakh, having retained three players: Virat Kohli (₹21 crore), Rajat Patidar (₹11 crore), and Yash Dayal (₹5 crore). RCB splurged ₹82.25 crore in the mega auction to sign overseas stars like Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Tim David, and Josh Hazleood.

Top order

RCB's top order: Salt, Kohli, and Patidar

The top order of RCB's strongest playing XI for IPL 2025 includes England's wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who was bought for ₹11.50 crore in the mega auction. He is followed Virat Kohli, who has over 8,000 runs in the IPL. Notably, Kohli is likely to return as captain for this season. The third player in this line-up is Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar, who was retained for ₹11 crore.

Middle order

Livingstone and Pandya strengthen RCB's middle order

RCB's playing XI's middle order is strengthened by England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who was bought for ₹8.75 crore in the mega auction. He has 939 runs and 11 wickets in 39 IPL matches so far. He will be joined by Krunal Pandya, who was bought for ₹5.75 crore by the Bengaluru-based franchise. Krunal, who has played for MI and LSG, has 1,647 runs and 76 wickets.

Lower order

RCB's lower order: David and Jitesh

The lower order of RCB's playing XI features Australian batter Tim David, signed for ₹4 crore. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma, RCB's ₹11 crore recruit, will be the designated keeper of the team. RCB signed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for ₹10.75 crore. He is a two-time Purple Cap winner in IPL and has 181 wickets to his name. Uncapped Indian pacer Rasikh Dar Salam will play for RCB after being signed for ₹6 crore.

Tail-enders

RCB's tail-enders: Hazlewood and Dayal

The tail-end of RCB's playing XI sees Josh Hazlewood, who was signed for ₹12.50 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 33-year-old right-arm medium pacer has 35 wickets to his name in 27 IPL matches played so far for two teams. Yash Dayal, RCB's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024, was retained by the franchise for ₹5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Information

Here is RCB's strongest XI

RCB's strongest XI: Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar Salam.