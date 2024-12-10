Summarize Simplifying... In short Laura Wolvaardt has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings, pushing England's Nat Sciver-Brunt to third.

Other South African players, Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp, have also climbed the rankings, reflecting the team's strong performance.

Meanwhile, Australian players, including Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt, have improved their rankings following a successful series against India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Wolvaardt scored 59* and 35 against England

Laura Wolvaardt reclaims top spot in ICC Women's ODI Rankings

By Parth Dhall 07:47 pm Dec 10, 202407:47 pm

What's the story South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt has reclaimed her top spot in ICC ODI Rankings for female batters. The achievement comes after she made a stunning performance in the home WODI series against England. Wolvaardt had previously occupied the prestigious spot after the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. Her recent scores of 59* and 35 against England have taken her back to the elite spot.

Ranking shift

Wolvaardt surpasses Sciver-Brunt and Athapaththu in rankings

Wolvaardt's ascent to the number one position has pushed England's Nat Sciver-Brunt to third, who scored 0 and 20 in the first two matches. Sri Lanka batter Chamari Athapaththu now sits at the second position. This reshuffling of rankings highlights Wolvaardt's phenomenal form and consistent showings that have brought her back to the top spot.

Team progress

Other South African players make notable gains

Another South African batter, Chloe Tryon, has also made great strides in the rankings. She jumped eight places to joint-17th, having scored 45 in the second ODI. Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp jumped three places to sixth in the bowling rankings while retaining her position as the top-ranked all-rounder. These advancements only highlight the overall strong performance of the South African women's cricket team.

Aussie rise

Australian players improve rankings in home ODI series

Several Australian players also witnessed a rise in their rankings after a dominating run in the WODI series against India at home. Ellyse Perry jumped to fourth in the batting list after scoring a 75-ball 105 in Brisbane. Meanwhile, veteran seamer Megan Schutt climbed to second in the bowling rankings, having taken six wickets so far in this series.