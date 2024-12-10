Summarize Simplifying... In short India has played seven Test matches at The Gabba, Brisbane, from 1947 to 2021, with their only victory coming in 2021, which led to their win of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India's only Test win at The Gabba came in 2021

Presenting India's Test record at The Gabba, Brisbane

What's the story After sealing the Perth Test, India lost to Australia in Adelaide's Day/Night fixture in the 2024/25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. At 1-1, the five-match Test series is now evenly poised. The two teams will now clash in the 3rd Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, where India scripted history on the 2020/21 tour. Have a look at their Test record at this venue.

Record

India have lost five Tests in Brisbane

India featured in a total of seven Tests at The Gabba, also known as the Woolloongabba in Brisbane, between 1947 and 2021. Their only victory at this venue came in January 2021, which helped them win the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While India have lost five Tests here, a solitary match ended in a stalemate (2003).

Information

Gabba has been Australia's fortress

It is worth noting that Australia have lost only two Tests at The Gabba since January 1989, with one of those defeats coming against India. West Indies handed them their second defeat earlier this year.

History

India's win in Brisbane from 2021

India breached the Gabba fortress in January 2021, coming from behind. They chased down 328 on Day 5 as Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara shone forth. Notably, India were devoid of several key players due to injuries and other reasons in that series. They lost the series opener in Adelaide, getting bowled out for 36, before making a remarkable turnaround.

History

Only Asian side to win a Test in Brisbane

In 2021, India handed Australia their first Test defeat at The Gabba in 32 years. In fact, India became the first Asian side to win a Test match at this iconic venue Down Under.

Information

Other notable Test stats of India here

India's highest Test score at The Gabba is 409, which came in the 2003 Test. Sourav Ganguly smashed an audacious 144 in that innings. Meanwhile, India's lowest Test total in this regard is 58, which was way back in 1947.