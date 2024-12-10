Summarize Simplifying... In short Sai Sudharsan, a key player for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, recently underwent surgery and expressed gratitude to BCCI and his team for their support.

Before the surgery, he had shown promising performance in the India A squad's series against Australia A, scoring a century in the second Test.

Despite the temporary pause in his career due to the surgery, Sudharsan is determined to return stronger to the cricket field. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sai Sudharsan underwent surgery (Source: X/@SaiSudarshan19)

Sai Sudharsan undergoes surgery, thanks BCCI and Gujarat Titans

By Parth Dhall 06:33 pm Dec 10, 202406:33 pm

What's the story Promising Indian cricketer Sai Sudharsan has successfully undergone a surgical procedure. He took to social media to share an update about his health, posting a picture from the operation room. Despite the difficult situation, he was seen smiling in the photo. Sudharsan thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans for their constant support during this time.

Post-surgery message

Message of resilience and gratitude

Taking to X, Sudharsan wrote that he was determined to return to the field stronger. He wrote, "Will be back stronger in no time. A big thank you to the medical team and BCCI for their efforts and support." He also thanked his Gujarat Titans family for their love and support during this challenging period. His positive attitude has won him admiration from fans and well-wishers alike.

Career highlights

Sudharsan's performance before surgery

Before his surgery, Sudharsan was part of India A squad in their red-ball series against Australia A. Batting at number three, he scored an impressive century in the second Test. This performance had placed him in contention for a similar spot in India's senior squad after Shubman Gill was out with injury. However, Devdutt Padikkal was eventually picked for that spot in the series opener at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

Career pause

Career on hold post-surgery

Post the India A tour, Sudharsan had to undergo the knife. The details of the procedure are still unknown. Despite the setback, his performances for India A have highlighted his mettle. He scored 127 runs at an average of 31.75 in the series, though India A lost to Australia A 0-2. This surgery is a brief halt in Sudharsan's promising career but he is eager to return to cricketing action soon.

Information

Sudharsan set to play for GT

Sudharsan has been a key player for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. They retained him for ₹8.5 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The top-order batter scored 527 runs at a remarkable strike-rate of 141.28 for the franchise in IPL 2024.