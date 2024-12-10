West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph fined again by ICC
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph has been docked 25% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident took place during the 1st ODI against Bangladesh in St Kitts and Nevis, which the Windies won. Notably, Joseph was found guilty of breaching Article 2.3, "use of an audible obscenity." The breach happened before play started when he used abusive language with the fourth umpire.
Joseph's inappropriate language led to the breach
The fourth umpire had warned Joseph against stepping onto the pitch with his spikes, a suggestion that prompted his inappropriate response. Notably, this isn't Joseph's first offense. He has now earned two demerit points in a span of 24 months for similar conduct. The fast bowler accepted his punishment and admitted to the violation without contesting it, making a formal hearing unnecessary.
Joseph's penalty was decided by ICC Elite Panel
The decision to penalize Joseph was taken after consulting Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. The charge against him was leveled by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite. Level 1 breaches under the ICC Code of Conduct can be punished with an official reprimand, 50% fine, and 1-2 demerit points.
West Indies secure victory despite Joseph's disciplinary setback
Despite Joseph's disciplinary issue, the West Indies broke their 11-match winless streak against Bangladesh with a five-wicket win. The team chased a target of 295 runs more than two overs to spare, courtesy Sherfane Rutherford's brilliant maiden ODI century. Rutherford scored an 80-ball 113, including 7 fours and 8 sixes, which was instrumental in turning around the slow start of the chase.