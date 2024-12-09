Summarize Simplifying... In short Shahid Afridi recently discussed his rivalry with Gautam Gambhir, which began in 2007 when Gambhir bumped into Afridi during a match, leading to a heated exchange.

Afridi noted that Gambhir had similar incidents with other players too.

He also commented on Gambhir's role as India's head coach, acknowledging his successful stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders and emphasizing that coaching a national team is a significant responsibility that requires patience for results to show. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Afridi and Gambhir's rivalry goes beyond cricket (Image source: X/@ICC)

Shahid Afridi speaks on his rivalry with Gautam Gambhir

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:21 am Dec 09, 202411:21 am

What's the story Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has spoken about his long-standing rivalry with India's current head coach, Gautam Gambhir. The animosity between the two cricketing stars goes back to a 2007 ODI match in Kanpur, where they had a fiery exchange on the field. The incident started their decade-long hatred, which went beyond cricket and into social media.

Flashpoint

The 2007 incident that sparked the rivalry

The 2007 incident that sparked Afridi and Gambhir's rivalry was when Gambhir bumped into Afridi while going for a quick single in the 20th over of the match. The confrontation soon turned into a war of words and physical aggression, before on-field umpire Ian Gould intervened. Both players were later fined for their behavior, marking the first chapter of their intense rivalry.

Perspective

Afridi's take on his rivalry with Gambhir

In a recent interview with Pakistan's Geo News, Afridi gave his side of the story on the rivalry. He said Gambhir had similar incidents with other players as well, but their altercations got the most attention. "It was not just with me that Gautam had it. It happened with other players as well, players from Australia, South Africa, England, etc," Afridi said.

Coaching assessment

Afridi's views on Gambhir as India's head coach

Afridi also spoke about Gambhir's role as India's head coach, acknowledging his successful stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He said, "Gautam has been the coach of KKR and won, which means he has delivered something that the team won." Afridi stressed that coaching a national team is a huge responsibility and asked everyone to be patient as every system takes time to show results.