Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who started his IPL journey with KKR in 2018, is thrilled to join CSK and play under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Despite a career marred by injuries, Nagarkoti remains hopeful and has been focusing on his fitness.

The cricketer from Barmer is eager to contribute to CSK's pursuit of a record sixth IPL title.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti was bought at ₹30 lakh by CSK

Kamlesh Nagarkoti eager to play under MS Dhoni at CSK

By Parth Dhall 05:57 pm Dec 10, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Young fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who shot to fame in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, has expressed his excitement to join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 24-year-old cricketer was bought by CSK at his base price of ₹30 lakh in last month's mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This comes after Nagarkoti went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction.

Nagarkoti's IPL journey and aspirations with CSK

Nagarkoti's IPL journey started with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018 when he was bought for a whopping ₹3.20 crore. However, perpetual injuris have plaggued his career, restricting him to just 12 IPL matches where he took five wickets. His last IPL appearance was in March 2022 when he turned up for Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite the setbacks, Nagarkoti is hopeful for his future with CSK and the chance to play under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Nagarkoti's excitement to play under Dhoni's leadership

In an interview with The Times of India, Nagarkoti expressed his excitement to join CSK and play under Dhoni. He said, "I have been waiting for this for a long time. I am grateful that I have got an opportunity once again." He added that it was every cricketer's dream to play alongside or under such a legend of the game.

Nagarkoti's fitness journey and aspirations with CSK

Nagarkoti has been working on his fitness to make the most of his time with CSK. He said, "I have worked a lot on my fitness, and I am injury-free now." The Barmer-born cricketer hopes to play a part in CSK's quest for sixth IPL honor. He added, "My next aim is to become a part of the title-winning CSK side this time and help them win their record sixth title."