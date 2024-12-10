Summarize Simplifying... In short Andy Roberts, a cricket expert, has hailed Mohammed Shami as India's best pacer, even over Jasprit Bumrah, due to his consistent performance and control over the ball.

Roberts believes Shami's absence was a significant factor in India's defeat in the Adelaide Test.

Despite a year-long break due to an ankle injury, Shami has made a strong comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and India's Test captain Rohit Sharma has hinted at his return to the national team.

Robert believes Shami has been India's best bowler for a while

Andy Roberts picks Shami over Bumrah as India's best pacer

By Parth Dhall 04:38 pm Dec 10, 202404:38 pm

What's the story West Indies cricket legend, Andy Roberts, has picked Mohammed Shami as India's best fast bowler. This is despite the fact that the world is aware of Jasprit Bumrah's capabilities. Roberts, one of the greatest speedsters ever, feels Shami is better than Bumrah because of his all-round skill and consistency. He said "Shami has been India's best bowler for a while."

Skill assessment

Roberts highlights Shami's skills and consistency

Further, Roberts stressed that while Shami might not be able to match Bumrah's wicket-taking ability, his all-around skills make him a more consistent bowler. He said, "He may not get the amount of wickets Jasprit Bumrah gets, but he's the full package and is more consistent than the rest." Roberts also lauded Shami for his control over the ball, which he feels is as good as Bumrah's.

Game impact

Roberts believes Shami's absence cost India Adelaide Test

Roberts hinted Shami's absence was a huge reason behind India's defeat in the Adelaide Test. He also drew a comparison between Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who is currently India's second pacer. While he did praise Siraj, Roberts strongly said "Mohammed Siraj is nowhere near Shami." The comparison only highlights how much he thinks of Shami and what difference the bowler could have made in the game.

Return

Will Shami feature in BGT?

However, Shami's current fitness doesn't allow him to join the team in Australia. He recently returned to action in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after recovering from his long-standing ankle injury. Shami helped Bengal reach the quarter-final on Monday with his all-round performance. He smashed an unbeaten 32(17) before taking a wicket in his four overs. Meanwhile, India's Test captain Rohit Sharma has said "doors are always open for Shami."

Injury

Update on his fitness

Shami's rehabilitation was done at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), after a year-long break from competitive cricket post the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final. The major concern is still his ankle injury that kept him out for over a year, and some swelling in his knee which delayed his return to the national team. However, despite all this, Shami has been progressing well.