ICC bans former Abu Dhabi T10 assistant coach: Here's why
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned former Pune Devils franchise assistant coach Sunny Dhillon for six years. Dhillon, who operated for the Devils in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, is guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code. He was one of the eight people charged last year for allegedly trying to fix matches in the tournament. Here are further details.
Dhillon's charges and other individuals involved
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhillon was found guilty of multiple breaches, including being involved in an attempt to corruptly influence matches or elements of matches in the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10. Dhillon also failed to disclose full details of any approaches/invitations he received in order to engage in corrupt conduct under the code. He was also charged with failing/refusing to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the DACO relating to possible corrupt conduct under the Code.
Other individuals charged and banned
The corruption charges also involved other individuals such as Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain, two of Pune Devils's co-owners (Krishan Kumar Chaudhary and Parag Sanghvi), two domestic players, their batting coach (Ashar Zaidi), and team manager Shadab Ahamed. Hossain was banned for two years in January this year while Zaidi, Sanghavi, and Choudhary received bans in August this year after confessing to their corrupt involvement.
Dhillon's ban backdated to provisional suspension date
Dhillon's ban has been backdated to September 13 last year, the date he was provisionally suspended. The ICC announced the ban on Tuesday after a full hearing and presentation of both written and oral arguments. The team Dhillon was associated with was not named by the global cricket body in its press release.