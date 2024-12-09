Shai Hope slams his eighth 50-plus score vs Bangladesh (ODIs)
West Indies captain, Shai Hope, produced a stunning display in the first One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at Warner Park on December 8. Despite a shaky start, Hope and Sherfane Rutherford stabilized the innings as they chased a target of 295 runs set by Bangladesh. Hope, however, missed out on a hundred as he was dismissed for 86. Here are his stats.
A fine knock from Hope
The Windies started their chase on a shaky note, losing openers Brandon King (9) and Evin Lewis (16) early on. Hope stabalized the innings with a 67-run stand with Keacy Carty. The former continued the good work and further added 99 runs with centurion Rutherford. Hope's stay was ended by his opposite number Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 38th over. Nevertheless, Rutherford's 113 meant WI comfortably won by five wickets.
Bangladesh posted a competitive total
Earlier in the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and posted a challenging total of 294/6 in their 50 overs. Mehidy (74), who arrived to bat at 46/2, added 79 runs with opener Tanzid Hasan before the latter was dismissed for a run-a-ball 60. Mahmudullah (50*) and Jaker Ali (48) found regular boundaries in the last 10 overs as the hosts posted a strong total.
Here are Hope's stats
Hope smashed three fours and four sixes en route to his 88-ball 86. Having played 131 ODIs, Hope has raced to 5,423 runs at an exceptional average of 50.21. The tally includes 17 tons and 26 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other WI batter with at least 1,000 runs averages more in the format. He has played just 14 ODIs against the Tigers, accumulating 864 runs at 72. The tally includes three tons and five fifties.