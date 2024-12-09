Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent ODI match against Bangladesh, Windies' Shai Hope scored his eighth 50-plus, contributing significantly to the team's five-wicket victory.

Despite early losses, Hope's 86 off 88 balls, along with Rutherford's 113, helped the Windies comfortably chase Bangladesh's competitive total of 29.

With 5,423 runs from 131 ODIs, Hope boasts an impressive average of 50.21, the highest among Windies' batters with at least 1,000 runs.

Shai Hope three fours and four sixes en route to his 88-ball 86 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Shai Hope slams his eighth 50-plus score vs Bangladesh (ODIs)

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:36 am Dec 09, 2024

What's the story West Indies captain, Shai Hope, produced a stunning display in the first One Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at Warner Park on December 8. Despite a shaky start, Hope and Sherfane Rutherford stabilized the innings as they chased a target of 295 runs set by Bangladesh. Hope, however, missed out on a hundred as he was dismissed for 86. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Hope

The Windies started their chase on a shaky note, losing openers Brandon King (9) and Evin Lewis (16) early on. Hope stabalized the innings with a 67-run stand with Keacy Carty. The former continued the good work and further added 99 runs with centurion Rutherford. Hope's stay was ended by his opposite number Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 38th over. Nevertheless, Rutherford's 113 meant WI comfortably won by five wickets.

Bangladesh posted a competitive total

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and posted a challenging total of 294/6 in their 50 overs. Mehidy (74), who arrived to bat at 46/2, added 79 runs with opener Tanzid Hasan before the latter was dismissed for a run-a-ball 60. Mahmudullah (50*) and Jaker Ali (48) found regular boundaries in the last 10 overs as the hosts posted a strong total.

Here are Hope's stats

Hope smashed three fours and four sixes en route to his 88-ball 86. Having played 131 ODIs, Hope has raced to 5,423 runs at an exceptional average of 50.21. The tally includes 17 tons and 26 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other WI batter with at least 1,000 runs averages more in the format. He has played just 14 ODIs against the Tigers, accumulating 864 runs at 72. The tally includes three tons and five fifties.