Sunil Gavaskar shares advice on how pink-ball Tests can thrive

What's the story Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has pitched a novel idea to increase the popularity of pink-ball Tests. In a recent interview with India Today, he suggested that these matches should be played in cities with a thriving corporate culture. The idea, he said, is to cater to working professionals who wrap up their workday around 5:30pm or 6pm and can't attend daytime matches due to work.

Gavaskar's vision for pink-ball Tests in corporate cities

Gavaskar imagines hosting one pink-ball Test in these cities would enable a wider audience to catch some four and a half hours of cricket, starting at 6pm. He also suggested that in a series of four or five Tests, one Day-Night Test would be ideal. This way, the strategic placement of matches could attract more spectators and improve the overall experience of pink-ball Tests.

Australia's impressive record in pink-ball Tests

Team Australia has been phenomenal in pink-ball Tests, having recently won one against India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval. The game was highlighted by Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul and Travis Head's 140-run contribution, giving Australia a massive 157-run lead in the first innings. Pat Cummins further strengthened their position with a five-wicket haul, ensuring India were bowled out for 175 in their second innings.