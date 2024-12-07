Summarize Simplifying... In short England continues to dominate New Zealand in the Wellington Test, thanks to standout performances from Bethell, Duckett, and Atkinson.

Jacob Bethell played a 96-run knock (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

All-round England continue to dominate New Zealand in Wellington Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:01 pm Dec 07, 202412:01 pm

What's the story England have taken a massive lead in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The second day was dominated by stunning knocks from Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett. They added a mammoth 187 runs for the second wicket. Later, Harry Brook and Joe Root smoked fifties as England finished the day at 378/5, extending their overall lead to 533 runs. Meanwhile, NZ could only manage 125/10 in their first innings thanks to Gus Atkinson's hat-trick.

Match highlight

Atkinson's hat-trick stuns New Zealand

Earlier in the day, England seamer Atkinson pulled off a stunning hat-trick, sending the last three New Zealand batters back off consecutive balls. He became the first England player to take a Test hat-trick since spinner Moeen Ali against South Africa in 2017. Brydon Carse also continued his good form, getting both overnight batters after New Zealand resumed at 86/5.

Career high

Bethell and Duckett's performances bolster England's position

Bethell, playing just his second Test, delivered a mature performance in the third innings with a score of 96. His innings ended when wicket-keeper Tom Blundell caught him off Southee's delivery. Duckett also contributed significantly before being dismissed by Southee for 92 runs. The duo added a mammoth 187 runs after Zak Crawley's (8) early departure, taking England's overall lead past 400 runs. Both batters showcased remarkable intent and scored runs at a rate of over 5. .

Solid performance

Duckett's significant contribution to England's lead

Duckett could have scored his fifth Test century. The left-handed batter was dismissed for 92 off 112 balls (6 fours, 1 six). The southpaw now has 2,255 runs from 31 Tests at an average of 41. His tally includes as many as 17 fifty-plus scores (13 fifties). 316 of his runs have come come against the Kiwis at 39.50 as this was his second fifty against them.

Bethell

Career-best score for Bethell

Bethell, who made 96 off 110 balls, smoked 10 fours and three sixes during his stay. This is now his career-best score in First-Class cricket. Notably, the 21-year-old made a sensational entry into Test cricket, scoring the joint-second fastest debut half-century (50* off 37 balls). He now owns 172 runs across two Tests at 57.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his seventh FC fifty as he has raced to 894 runs at 27-plus.

Atkinson

Atkinson's hat-trick dismantles New Zealand's innings

Atkinson's hat-trick is the 15th by an English bowler in men's Test cricket. Maurice Allom and Ryan Sidebottom are the only other England bowlers with hat-tricks vs NZ in Tests. Atkinson overall finished with 4/31 across 8.5 overs. He has now raced to 47 wickets across 10 Tests at a fine average of 21.31, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Carse

150 FC wickets for Carse

Carse finished his spell with figures worth 4/46 across 10 overs as he delivered a couple of maidens. The pacer has now raced to 21 wickets across four Tests at 16.13. He owns a solitary fifer. Overall, the youngster has completed 150 wickets in First-Class cricket. He averages around 30 in red-ball cricket, having taken six five-wicket hauls.

Partnership

Brook, Root smoked fifties

As mentioned, Brook and Root continued to keep NZ on the backfoot after Duckett and Bethell were dismissed. They added 95 runs before Brook departed for 55. Notably, he smoked a ton in the first innings. Meanwhile, Root continued to bat well and remained unbeaten at stumps on 73*. Skipper Ben Stokes fired all cylinders and scored an unbeaten 26-ball 35. Their brilliance meant England finished the day at 378/5.

Brook

Twin 50-plus scores for Brook

Brook backed his 115-ball 123 from the first innings with a 61-ball 55. In 23 Tests, the English batter now has 2,280 runs at an incredible average of 61.62. His tally includes 10 half-centuries besides eight tons. It is worth noting that Brook averages 96.85 against New Zealand, having scored 678 runs. This includes six fifty-plus scores across seven innings, including three tons.

Root

Root completes 100 50-plus scores in Tests

Root added another feather to his cap by becoming the first Englishman and fourth overall batter in the history of Test cricket, to register 100 scores of 50 or more. The batter joined an elite list of cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar (119), Jacques Kallis (103), and Ricky Ponting (103) who have gone past the landmark in Tests.