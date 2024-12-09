Summarize Simplifying... In short Devon Conway will miss the 3rd Test against England, paving the way for Mark Chapman and possibly Will Young to step up.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Test team, after a tough year and trailing 2-0 against England, hopes for a comeback in the final Test.

Conway is expecting his first child (Image source: X/@ICC)

Devon Conway to miss 3rd Test against England: Here's why

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:02 am Dec 09, 2024

What's the story New Zealand opener Devon Conway will miss the upcoming third and final Test against England, which is set to get underway on December 14 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The 33-year-old opener is expecting the birth of his first child and has decided to stay back in Wellington. New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead confirmed the news, saying he was excited for Conway and his wife Kim on this joyous occasion.

Replacement announced

Mark Chapman to replace Conway in final Test

Mark Chapman has been named as Conway's replacement for the last Test against England. Stead emphasized Chapman's recent performance in the Plunket Shield, where he scored a stunning 276 runs, as the reason for his selection. "Mark (Chapman) was with the Test squad in India recently and returned to the Plunket Shield by scoring an impressive 276 - so it's a good time for him to be joining us," Stead said.

Opportunity arises

Will Young likely to benefit from Conway's absence

Conway's absence could open the door for Will Young, who had a stellar series against India. Despite scoring 244 runs at an average of 48.40 and being named Player of the Series, Young was left out of the playing XI for the England series as Kane Williamson returned from a hamstring injury. Now, with Conway out of the way, Young could get his chance to shine again.

Personal struggles

Conway's wife Kim shares emotional journey

Earlier this year, Conway's wife Kim took to social media to share their emotional journey after suffering a miscarriage. In an Instagram post, she had expressed hope for their future child, saying "We will have our miracle one day and we will love them with everything." This personal revelation makes Conway's decision to choose his family over the upcoming cricket match even more special.

Team performance

New Zealand's Test cricket performance in 2024

Team New Zealand has had a tough year in Test cricket, losing back-to-back series to Australia and Sri Lanka. However, they did manage to win in India, which was expected to lift their spirits. But the team has been found wanting against England who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. Apart from Young's possible inclusion, there are also indications of Mitchell Santner's return for the final Test against England.