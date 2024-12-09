Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent ODI match against West Indies, Bangladesh's Mahmudullah scored an unbeaten 50, contributing to his career total of 5,539 runs.

Despite early setbacks, Bangladesh's recovery was led by Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with a late surge from Mahmudullah and Jakir Ali.

His brilliance meant Bangladesh posted 294/6 in 50 overs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mahmudullah scores 50* vs WI, completes 5,500 ODI runs

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, veteran Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah put on a solid batting display in the first ODI against West Indies at Warner Park, St. Kitts. His unbeaten 50 powered the Tigers to a strong total of 294/6 in their 50 overs. During the course, he also became just the fourth Bangladesh batter to complete 5,500 ODI runs. Here we look at his stats.

Early setbacks and recovery

Despite opting to bat first, Bangladesh suffered early blows, losing two wickets for just 46 runs. The team's recovery was led by Tanzid Hasan (60) and skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74), who added 79 runs for the third wicket. Meanwhile, Mahmudullah arrived with the scorecard reading 179/4. After being watchful early on, he went for the big shots as the run rate escalated in the last 10 overs.

96-run stand with Jaker Ali

The late surge was spearheaded by Mahmudullah and Jakir Ali, who added a quick 96-run stand off just 74 balls for the sixth wicket. Zakir scored a brisk 48 off 40 deliveries before falling in the final over, while Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 50 off just 44 balls. The latter struck three fours and as many sixes. However, the hosts accomplished the 295-run target thanks to Sherfane Rutherford's 113 and Shai Hope's 86.

Here are Mahmudullah's stats

The 38-year-old Mahmudullah made his ODI debut back in 2007. Playing his 236th match in the format, the right-handed batter has raced to 5,539 runs at 35.96. The tally includes four centuries and 30 half-centuries. Three of his tons have come in ICC Cricket World Cups. His other hundred was recorded in the 2017 Champions Trophy. 686 of his runs have come against WI at 68.60 (50s: 6).

Fourth Bangladesh batter to get the milestone

As mentioned, Mahmudullah is now among the four Bangladesh batters with 5,500 or more ODI runs. He has joined the likes of Tamim Iqbal (8,357), Mushfiqur Rahim (7,793), and Shakib Al Hasan (7,570) in the elite club. While no other Bangladesh batter has even 3,500 ODI runs, Mohammad Ashraful (3,468) is the only other batter with 3,000-plus runs for the Tigers.