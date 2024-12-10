MS Dhoni beats Bachchan, SRK, Kohli in brand endorsements
Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has beaten Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the race for brand endorsements. Dhoni's brand endorsement deals have grown significantly in the first half of 2024, per data from TAM Media Research. The data shows that he bagged 42 deals between January and June 2024, as opposed to 32 in the same period in 2023. Dhoni is reportedly associated with brands such as Gulf Oil, Eurogrip Tyres, Cleartrip, Master Card, and Citroen.
Dhoni outshines Bollywood stars in brand endorsements
Compared to Dhoni's 42 brand endorsement deals, Bachchan managed to seal 41 and Khan 34. Kareena Kapoor Khan is fourth on the list with 31 deals, Akshay Kumar is fifth with 28, and Kiara Advani is sixth with 27. Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit got the seventh place with 25 endorsements, and Ranveer Singh got the ninth with 21. The figures from TAM Media Research only account for brands and commercial advertisements, excluding promos and social media advertisements.
Kohli, Ganguly also feature in the top 10 endorsers
Other notable sports personalities who made it to the top 10 list of brand endorsers are Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. Notably, Kohli occupied the 10th spot with 21 brand endorsements, while Ganguly was eighth with 24. This marks a major decline in Kohli's brand endorsement deals, which were 29 from January to June 2023.