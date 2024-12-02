Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cinema stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are set to attend the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, with Aamir being recognized for his significant contributions and Kareena for her versatility.

Aamir, Kareena to grace Red Sea Film Festival 2024

What's the story Bollywood luminaries Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be attending the fourth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The festival's official website confirmed their participation in the "In-Conversation" segment. Khan's session is scheduled for December 5, followed by Kapoor Khan's on December 6. The festival will run until December 14.

The festival's website recognized Khan's immense contribution to Indian cinema, mentioning his performances in Lagaan, 3 Idiots, and Dangal. It said he has "redefined Indian cinema with his groundbreaking storytelling and dedication to his craft." Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan was honored as a versatile actor since 2000, for her roles in different film genres. Her last appearance was in The Buckingham Murders while Khan last starred in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022).

'Superboys of Malegaon' to compete at Red Sea Film Festival

Apart from the star-studded attendance, director Reema Kagti's film Superboys of Malegaon will also be competing for honors in the Red Sea Competition section of the 11-day event. The inclusion of this film in the competition speaks volumes about the strong representation of Indian cinema at this international festival. The gala will conclude on December 14, ending a celebration that promises to be a mix of cinematic brilliance and insightful conversations.