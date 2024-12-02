Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt is in discussions with producer Dinesh Vijan for a potential supernatural horror thriller, tentatively titled 'Chamunda'.

The film, still in the writing stage, could be part of a new universe featuring other A-listers like Kiara Advani, who is also collaborating with Maddock on a similar project.

Alia Bhatt is looking for her next project

By Tanvi Gupta 04:51 pm Dec 02, 202404:51 pm

What's the story Alia Bhatt, who recently wrapped up shooting for the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. With her calendar packed till November 2025 for this film, she has begun looking for her next. According to Pinkvilla, Bhatt is in talks with producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films for a new feature film.

Film discussions

Bhatt's potential venture with Vijan is a supernatural thriller

Bhatt has been frequenting Maddock's office to discuss a supernatural horror thriller with Vijan. An insider revealed, "Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer." "The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And War for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025."

Film details

'Chamunda': Bhatt's potential film title and plot significance

The film that Bhatt and Vijan are discussing is tentatively titled Chamunda, a word that is important to the story. The project is still in the writing stage. "Alia is excited to partner with Maddock on this feature film, which could start a parallel universe alongside the horror comedy universe comprising of Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma," the source further added.

New universe

Bhatt's film could be part of a new universe

The insider further revealed that the new universe will have Bhatt and Kiara Advani among many other A-listers. This comes after Pinkvilla's previous report that Advani is collaborating with Maddock on a mythological supernatural horror thriller titled Devi, which could kickstart this new universe. The structure indicates Bhatt's yet-untitled saga could also be a part of this same world. An official announcement for the same is awaited.