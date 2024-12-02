Alia in talks for Dinesh Vijan's next, tentatively titled 'Chamunda'
Alia Bhatt, who recently wrapped up shooting for the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. With her calendar packed till November 2025 for this film, she has begun looking for her next. According to Pinkvilla, Bhatt is in talks with producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films for a new feature film.
Bhatt's potential venture with Vijan is a supernatural thriller
Bhatt has been frequenting Maddock's office to discuss a supernatural horror thriller with Vijan. An insider revealed, "Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer." "The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And War for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025."
'Chamunda': Bhatt's potential film title and plot significance
The film that Bhatt and Vijan are discussing is tentatively titled Chamunda, a word that is important to the story. The project is still in the writing stage. "Alia is excited to partner with Maddock on this feature film, which could start a parallel universe alongside the horror comedy universe comprising of Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thamma," the source further added.
Bhatt's film could be part of a new universe
The insider further revealed that the new universe will have Bhatt and Kiara Advani among many other A-listers. This comes after Pinkvilla's previous report that Advani is collaborating with Maddock on a mythological supernatural horror thriller titled Devi, which could kickstart this new universe. The structure indicates Bhatt's yet-untitled saga could also be a part of this same world. An official announcement for the same is awaited.