Forget planes, China's new maglev train just hit 600 km/h

Technological innovation

Maglev tech reduces friction for faster, quieter, smoother movement

The new maglev train employs opposing magnetic fields to float above its track, drastically reducing friction. This tech enables faster, quieter, and smoother movement. It can cover 1,200km distance between Beijing and Shanghai in just 2.5 hours. This is a significant reduction from the current high-speed rail travel time of over five hours. CRRC engineer Shao Nan said they plan to "fill the speed gap between high-speed rail and aviation within 2,000km," combining rail transport's punctuality with air travel's speed.