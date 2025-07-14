Forget planes, China's new maglev train just hit 600 km/h
What's the story
China has unveiled its latest high-speed maglev (magnetic levitation) train, capable of reaching speeds of up to 600km/h. The futuristic transport vehicle was showcased at the 17th Modern Railways exhibition in Beijing last week. Developed by the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), the train's aerodynamic design minimizes air resistance for smoother and faster travel.
Technological innovation
Maglev tech reduces friction for faster, quieter, smoother movement
The new maglev train employs opposing magnetic fields to float above its track, drastically reducing friction. This tech enables faster, quieter, and smoother movement. It can cover 1,200km distance between Beijing and Shanghai in just 2.5 hours. This is a significant reduction from the current high-speed rail travel time of over five hours. CRRC engineer Shao Nan said they plan to "fill the speed gap between high-speed rail and aviation within 2,000km," combining rail transport's punctuality with air travel's speed.
Design and development
Maglev train's interior and future plans
The new high-speed maglev train also features a spacious cabin with large digital screens. This is part of China's broader push for advanced transport projects. Engineers at Donghu Laboratory hope to complete the full construction of their high-speed track by the end of 2025, marking another major milestone in this ambitious project.