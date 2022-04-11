World

Shanghai residents are 'asking for death' amid lockdown: Here's why

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 11, 2022, 11:38 pm 3 min read

Residents of Shanghai, China, were seen screaming in despair in video shared by US-based public health scientist.

Residents of Shanghai, China, were heard screaming in despair—in a viral video on social media—amid the city's strictest-ever lockdown following a massive COVID-19 outbreak. People were reportedly shouting "Yao ming le" and "Yao si"—meaning "life and death" and also "asking for death"—in a video tweeted by US-based public health scientist, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding. Know why people in China's most-populated city are "asking for death."

As part of China's "zero COVID-19 policy," Shanghai has been under a strict lockdown since April 5 to stop the spread of the virus.

China is currently witnessing its worst outbreak, triggered in early March by the Omicron variant.

The recent surge in infections in China and other Southeast Asian nations has raised fears of a fourth wave of the pandemic in India, too.

Details Shanghai residents facing scarcity of food, basic necessities

Shanghai residents can be heard arguing with regional authorities and "warning of repercussions" in the aforementioned video, according to a Mint report. Residents also complained about the scarcity of food and basic necessities, it said. Dr. Feigl-Ding explained while their cries—"Yao ming le" and "Yao si"—mean "life and death," they also quite literally mean "asking for death," which implies the extent of their suffering.

Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy).pic.twitter.com/jsQt6IdQNh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

COVID-19 situation China inching toward 'breaking point' due to Omicron

China is reportedly approaching a "breaking point" with the Omicron BA.2 type triggering the surge in COVID-19 cases. Shanghai is also facing its worst outbreak since 2019 which is why the authorities have strictly curbed the movement of people. The city's streets also wear a desolate look as only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery workers, and those having special permissions are authorized to go out.

Background Shanghai residents angry with China's 'dynamic clearance' approach

According to official data, the majority of Shanghai's infections have been asymptomatic, but China's "dynamic clearance" approach needs authorities to test, trace, and centrally quarantine all positive cases. The financial capital's lockdown has severely disrupted daily life and businesses, while healthcare workers are working to test the entire population and supply residents with groceries. Meanwhile, locals have expressed displeasure with the harsh containment measures.