Can there be 2 Dalai Lamas? There's possibility some say

As the Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday on July 6, he has revealed plans for his succession. He confirmed that he will be reincarnated after his death and only his Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognize this reincarnation. His announcement that he will have a successor, born outside China , was quickly shut down by Beijing, which insisted that "the reincarnation must be approved by the central government."

Reincarnation ritual How the next Dalai Lama is chosen Traditionally, the search for a new Dalai Lama starts after the current leader's death. Senior monks look for signs in nature and from mountain deities to identify a child who could be the reincarnation of the previous Dalai Lama. This process can take years and often leaves a leadership vacuum. The current Dalai Lama was found in 1939 through such signs, confirming his identity by recognizing belongings of his predecessor.

Official response Who could be the 2 Dalai Lamas Now that the succession of the Dalai Lama has been confirmed, Tibet experts and observers believe that when the 14th Dalai Lama dies, Tibetan Buddhists could have two competing leaders. One would be an exiled leader chosen by the lamas who follow the current Dalai Lama, and one chosen by the Chinese government. It would be unprecedented in Tibetan Buddhist history, but "is highly likely to occur," according to Robert Barnett, founder of Columbia University's Modern Tibetan Studies Program.

Interview Dalai Lama acknowledged there could be two leaders In an old interview in March 2019, the Dalai Lama acknowledged that following his death, there could be two Dalai Lamas. "In future, in case you see two Dalai Lamas come, one from here, in free country, one chosen by Chinese, then nobody will trust, nobody will respect [the one chosen by China]," he had said. "So that's an additional problem for the Chinese! It's possible, it can happen," the Dalai Lama added.

Expert 'China has immense authority in terms of resources' Another expert noted that many Chinese observers believe Beijing will appoint its own Dalai Lama. "After a period of a few months or a few years, they will have their own proteges identify a small boy as the next Dalai Lama and impose that. Of course, a majority of Tibetans are going to reject it..But remember China has immense authority in terms of resources," Dibyesh Anand, professor of International Relations at the University of Westminster, told BBC.

Succession statement There are regulations on religious affairs: China In fact, not long after the Dalai Lama announced his plan, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said this: "The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government." "The Chinese government implements a policy of freedom of religious belief, but there are regulations on religious affairs and methods for managing the reincarnation of Tibetan living Buddhas," Mao said.