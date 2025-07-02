'Pay with body': Cabbie makes disturbing offer to Thai tourist 

A South Korean taxi driver has sparked outrage after he made inappropriate comments to a Thai tourist. The incident was shared on social media by the woman, who was traveling to Seoul Station. In the video, the driver is seen using a translation app to ask intrusive questions about her personal life and proposes a job cleaning rooms. "It is not hard. You just need to clean rooms," he is heard speaking in the video.

Incident details Driver offers to take her to Busan The situation took a disturbing turn when the driver offered to drive her to Busan. He said, "If you do not have money for the fare, you can pay with your body." The woman said she was terrified when he stopped the car mid-ride to continue talking. Even after dropping her off at Seoul Station, he gave her his number and asked about her return plans.

Online outrage Tourist reported the driver through a ride-hailing app The tourist reported the driver through a ride-hailing app and shared her experience online to warn others. Her post has since gone viral, garnering over 660,000 likes and hundreds of comments from both South Korea and Thailand. Many commenters condemned the driver's behavior as sexual harassment. One South Korean user apologized on behalf of their country, while another urged police involvement.