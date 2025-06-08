What's the story

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has suspended the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rudresh Kurtikar, at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) over allegations of patient mistreatment and "arrogant behavior."

The incident occurred during Rane's surprise visit to the state-run hospital in Bambolim on Saturday.

The GMCH, with over 1,000 beds, caters to patients from Goa and neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka.