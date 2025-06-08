Goa minister suspends doctor for 'arrogant behavior' toward patient
What's the story
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has suspended the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rudresh Kurtikar, at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) over allegations of patient mistreatment and "arrogant behavior."
The incident occurred during Rane's surprise visit to the state-run hospital in Bambolim on Saturday.
The GMCH, with over 1,000 beds, caters to patients from Goa and neighboring Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Suspension details
Complaint from a senior journalist
The suspension followed a complaint from a senior journalist about his mother-in-law being mistreated by the doctor in the casualty ward.
The journalist alleged that the doctor refused to treat a patient and acted arrogantly.
Rane, along with GMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Rajesh Patil, confronted Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rudresh Kurtikar in the casualty ward.
Viral video
Video of the incident goes viral
A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing Rane reprimanding the CMO.
In the video, Rane is heard saying, "You learn to control your tongue, you are a doctor." He also said, "I generally don't lose my cool, but you have to behave yourself. However loaded (burdened with work), you have to behave properly with patients."
Defense stance
Incident has drawn criticism from various quarters
Rane has defended his decision to suspend the doctor, citing "arrogant behavior" toward a patient.
He said he wouldn't apologize for standing up for a patient denied care. However, he admitted that his tone could have been more measured and took full responsibility for how he communicated.
The incident has drawn criticism from various quarters, including the Indian Medical Association and opposition parties.
Compassion emphasis
Incident sparks debate over patient care standards
Rane emphasized that doctors hold a noble position in society and must not let arrogance replace compassion.
He reiterated his commitment to ensuring no citizen is denied basic medical care.
A five-minute-long video of the minister walking into the premises of GMCH and pulling up the doctor has surfaced on social media.
Twitter Post
Video of incident; reaction
A journalist’s relative wanted a Vit B12 injection at GMC Goa, CMO directed him to a CHC. Health Minister @visrane barged into the OPD like a third rate filmi thug, publicly humiliated the CMO and suspended him on the spot without any inquiry or notice.— Aditya Goswami (@AdityaGoswami_) June 8, 2025
Utter abuse of Power. pic.twitter.com/kDpXTfjLMo