Sonu Nigam banned from Kannada film industry over concert remarks
What's the story
The illustrious playback singer Sonu Nigam has been banned in the Kannada film industry following his controversial remarks at a recent concert in Bengaluru.
The controversy started when Nigam refused a concertgoer's request to sing a Kannada number at East Point College. He further worsened things by comparing the constant request for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam terror attack.
This remark angered Kannadigas, and a case was filed against him for inciting language hatred.
Boycott details
'He'll not be invited for any Kannada film-related events'
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) Chairman M Narasimhalu, at a press conference on Monday, announced that the chamber has decided to sever all forms of communication with Nigam until he gives a public apology.
"He'll not be invited for any Kannada film-related events. We have written to the police commissioner's office to not permit any Sonu Nigam concert in Bengaluru," Narasimhalu said.
"There will be non-cooperation with Sonu Nigam across Karnataka. It's just like a ban," PTI reported.
Disclaimer
Bengaluru Police summoned Nigam earlier today
While The Hindu suggests the Chamber has not imposed a proper ban on the singer, Zee News reports say that the 51-year-old won't be allowed to work in Sandalwood.
NewsBytes was not able to independently verify the details.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police sent a notice summoning Nigam to appear before the Bengaluru District Police within a week's time. The singer-composer has promised complete cooperation with authorities.
Producer's response
'Nobody will compare request for a song to terror attack'
Uday K Mehta, a producer who was present at the press conference, slammed Nigam's comments.
He said, "He has received immense love from the people of Karnataka. He has hurt them all with his words."
"Nobody with a stable mind will compare a request for a song to a terror attack. As artists and fans of cinema, we deserve respect. His recent video doesn't seem like an apology. It feels like a justification of his act," Mehta told The Hindu.
Singer's defense
Nigam: Some guys behaved rudely, didn't like their tone
Responding to the public outcry, Nigam defended his actions in a video statement. He said he felt "threatened by 4-5 thugs in the crowd."
"My show hadn't even started and these guys looked at me in a rude manner and demanded me to sing Kannada songs. No artist should allow their audience to threaten him or her," he said, adding he always found people of Karnataka "sweet and humble."
Justification
'Entitled to take offense for someone as young as son'
Further, speaking about his controversial comment on the Pahalgam terror attack, he said, "We need to remind such people that at Pahalgam, people weren't asked about their language before being killed."
In a new statement on Monday, Nigam once again spoke about his love for Kannadigas.
"(I'm) entitled to take offense for someone as young as my son threatening in the name of language that too Kannada, which is my second language when it comes to my work."