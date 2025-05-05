What's the story

The illustrious playback singer Sonu Nigam has been banned in the Kannada film industry following his controversial remarks at a recent concert in Bengaluru.

The controversy started when Nigam refused a concertgoer's request to sing a Kannada number at East Point College. He further worsened things by comparing the constant request for Kannada songs to the Pahalgam terror attack.

This remark angered Kannadigas, and a case was filed against him for inciting language hatred.