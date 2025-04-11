Ye apologizes to Jay-Z, then insults Beyoncé hours later
What's the story
Rapper Ye recently apologized to fellow artist Jay-Z for attacking his children on social media in the past.
However, the apology was short-lived as Ye soon returned to X/Twitter to make an inappropriate remark about Jay-Z's wife, Beyoncé.
In his apology post, Ye said he regretted his previous tweet but also lamented feeling unsupported by his peers in the industry.
I’m sorry Jay Z— ye (@kanyewest) April 10, 2025
I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real shit none of these rap niggas had my back
Controversy
Ye's controversial comment on Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children
The Heartless rapper was back on the platform within an hour with a vulgar remark about Jay-Z's wife.
He asked, "Do Beyonce ever let Jay get p**y, I mean like at least a couple times?"
The comment drew criticism from social media users. One user said, "And this is why Jay z is still the goat because he doesn't make stupid ass posts like this." Another stated, "You just apologized for the previous stunts, don't pull a new one!! Lmaoo."
Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get pussy— ye (@kanyewest) April 10, 2025
I mean like at least a couple times
Past incidents
Ye's history of controversial remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Notably, this isn't the first time Ye has made controversial remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
Last month, he publicly questioned the mental capacity of their seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.
Though he had initially deleted the post, the rapper later re-uploaded it, saying he hadn't removed the comments to be "a good person."
Despite his apology, Ye continued making disparaging remarks about the twins' intelligence.
Contradictory statements
Ye's conflicting statements about his feelings toward Jay-Z
The day after his controversial remarks, Ye reiterated his love for Jay-Z, writing, "I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD."
But in an interview with DJ Akademiks, he contradicted the sentiment, saying he'd rather "give up [his] life" than give up his "freedom to talk."
Regardless of his apology, Ye's actions indicate a blatant disregard for the feelings of his peers.
Mental health
Ye's history of mental health struggles and fallout with Jay-Z
Ye, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, has a history of erratic social media behavior. In 2022, he even claimed that he'd been "mentally misdiagnosed."
He and Jay-Z were friends before and collaborated on the joint 2011 album Watch the Throne but have since fallen out.
Earlier this month, Ye seemingly revealed in a new song that his wife Bianca Censori has left him. Censori was apparently upset about the 47-year-old rapper's online antisemitic posts and rants.