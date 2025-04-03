Ye's song reveals Bianca Censori left him over his posts
What's the story
Ye's latest album, WW3, has stirred controversy with its provocative cover and track names. The album features a red Nazi swastika and songs titled Free Diddy, Heil Hitler, and Hitler Ye and Jesus.
Among these tracks is Bianca, where Ye reveals that his wife, Bianca Censori, "ran away" following his controversial social media posts.
According to Page Six, the 47-year-old rapper confessed in the song that Censori left him due to her "panic attacks" triggered by his posts on X/Twitter.
Song lyrics
Ye's 'Bianca' reveals struggles with Censori's departure
According to Genius.com, in the track Bianca, Ye raps about Censori leaving him and her attempts to get him committed.
He talks about his state of confusion, saying, "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital 'cause I am not sick I just do not get it."
The rapper also shares that he learned Censori left him after tracking her location via his Maybach app.
Emotional appeal
Ye's relationship comparison and plea for reconciliation
Further in the song, Ye compares his relationship with Censori to Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura.
He adds, "I guess we're the new Cassie and Diddy / I'm making this song for Bianca / I'm feeling the spirit of Donda."
The rapper then pleads for her return, saying, "Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad."
Relationship history
Ye's relationship with Censori has been under scrutiny
Ye's relationship with Censori, an Australian architect, has piqued interest ever since the two got married.
While the two seemed tight with their risky PDA, Censori clarified that she did not support her husband's antisemitic views earlier this year.
Speculation regarding their relationship also emerged after her "nude" Grammy look, which was apparently orchestrated by Ye.