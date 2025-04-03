What's the story

Ye's latest album, WW3, has stirred controversy with its provocative cover and track names. The album features a red Nazi swastika and songs titled Free Diddy, Heil Hitler, and Hitler Ye and Jesus.

Among these tracks is Bianca, where Ye reveals that his wife, Bianca Censori, "ran away" following his controversial social media posts.

According to Page Six﻿, the 47-year-old rapper confessed in the song that Censori left him due to her "panic attacks" triggered by his posts on X/Twitter.