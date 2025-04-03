What's the story

In a shocking revelation, actor Paramvir Singh Cheema revealed that he was considered for the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's highly acclaimed film Chamkila.

The famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra had even asked Singh Cheema to keep his dates free, as he was one of the four shortlisted actors for the part.

However, he later opted for another offer by Rohit Jugraj and SonyLIV for their series Chamak.