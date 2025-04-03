Diljit Dosanjh wasn't the first choice for 'Chamkila'
What's the story
In a shocking revelation, actor Paramvir Singh Cheema revealed that he was considered for the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's highly acclaimed film Chamkila.
The famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra had even asked Singh Cheema to keep his dates free, as he was one of the four shortlisted actors for the part.
However, he later opted for another offer by Rohit Jugraj and SonyLIV for their series Chamak.
Role selection
His decision to choose 'Chamak' over 'Chamkila'
During a conversation with SCREEN, Singh Cheema explained why he chose Chamak over Chamkila.
He cleared the first three rounds of auditions for the lead in Chamkila, and Chhabra told him talks with Ali were still on.
However, Jugraj approached him for Chamak without even meeting him, and the director was so excited that Jugraj offered him the role without an audition.
Career move
'Thank God, I took the right decision'
Singh Cheema feels opting for Chamak instead of Chamkila was the best decision for his career.
Upon hearing Diljit Dosanjh had been finalized for the Amar Singh Chamkila film, he was relieved and thought to himself, "Thank God, I took the right decision by opting out of the film."
Notably, his hairstyle then was similar to Chamkila's, which worked in his favor when auditioning.
Chamak: The Conclusion is set to release on Friday on SonyLIV.