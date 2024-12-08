Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bajrang Dal protested against Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Indore, citing concerns over 'liquor and meat'.

Bajrang Dal protests against Diljit's Indore concert over 'liquor, meat'

What's the story The Bajrang Dal protested against Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled concert in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday over liquor and meat to be served at the event, which is scheduled for Sunday. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Yash Bachani said they might take to the streets to oppose these arrangements. "We oppose the open liquor and serving of meat to protect the culture in the city," Bachani told reporters.

"We are also alert about any Love Jihad incident happening here...Bajrang Dal can come out on the streets to protest against the concert tomorrow. We will let you know," the VHP leader said. During the protest on Saturday, Bajrang Dal members raised slogans like "Jai Jai Shri Ram" and "Desh ka Bal, Bajrang Dal." One member called the protest a "trailer," hinting at a bigger demonstration.

However, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh assured police are taking law and order issues seriously. Singh confirmed no permission was given for open alcohol consumption at the event. Earlier, the state excise department canceled a liquor permit for Dosanjh's concert in Pune after local groups raised objections. Separately, Indore Police arrested two people for reselling concert tickets at exorbitant prices. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Tripathi said they were selling tickets worth ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 for ₹10,000.