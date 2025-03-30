Vidyut Jammwal questions selective outrage; supports Kunal Kamra, slams KRK
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra in an explosive post on social media.
In the post, Jammwal asked why controversial actor Kamaal R Khan's sensational comments, mostly against women and India, go unchecked.
He posted a video of both Khan and Kamra on his Instagram, quoting a verse from Bhagavad Gita to emphasize the concept of a "righteous war."
Actor's statement
'No one stops to question his intent'
Jammwal slammed the selective eye on public figures, pointing out that no one questions Khan's intent despite his controversial statements.
He said, "Here is man (KRK), taking refuge out of the country, drawing attention by spewing venom against the country and even worse, our women."
"No one stops to question his intent or mobilizes to bring him down. But we will take a stand-up comedian to task- for evoking strong emotions because of his act."
Online reaction
Jammwal's post garnered attention and support
Jammwal's post quickly picked up online, with users supporting his stand.
"OMG. Finally someone with influence is taking a stand. More power to you," a user wrote. Actor Richa Chadda revealed she had taken Khan to the court, "I took him to court. Why can't others?" Actor Arjun Kapoor also liked Jammwal's post.
Comedian's issues
Kamra's recent controversy and legal troubles
Kamra's latest stand-up special, where he made controversial remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, caused an uproar.
Shiv Sena workers vandalized Mumbai's Habitat Studio in protest of Kamra's comments. His stand-up was shot at Habitat.
Since then, Kamra has reportedly received multiple summonses from the Khar Police Station in Mumbai, alongside varied threats.
Meanwhile, KRK is a self-proclaimed critic and actor who often uploads videos with controversial takes.