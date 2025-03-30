What's the story

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra in an explosive post on social media.

In the post, Jammwal asked why controversial actor Kamaal R Khan's sensational comments, mostly against women and India, go unchecked.

He posted a video of both Khan and Kamra on his Instagram, quoting a verse from Bhagavad Gita to emphasize the concept of a "righteous war."