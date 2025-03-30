Vijay Sethupathi, Puri Jagannadh announce pan-India film
What's the story
Celebrated actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Puri Jagannadh have announced their collaboration on a pan-India film.
The news was made public on Sunday, coinciding with the Telugu New Year, Ugadi.
The film will be produced under the banner of Puri Connects by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The shooting is set to commence in June.
Unique role
Sethupathi to portray a unique character in the film
Jagannadh has penned a unique script for this ambitious project, which will see Sethupathi in an unimaginable avatar.
The announcement post captured the joy, excitement, and passion of Sethupathi, Jagannadh, and Kaur as they set out for this dream project.
The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
On this auspicious day of #Ugadi ✨🙏🏻— Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) March 30, 2025
Embarking on an electrifying new chapter with a sensational collaboration 🔥
Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh and powerhouse performer, Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl join forces for a MASTERPIECE IN ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES ❤️🔥
Produced by Puri… pic.twitter.com/Hvv4gr0T2Z
Sequel news
Meanwhile, '96' sequel is confirmed
Besides this new project, Sethupathi's fans can also look forward to the sequel of his Tamil romantic drama 96.
The film, which was first released in 2018, has earned a cult following over the years for its poignant storytelling and soulful performances.
Director C Prem Kumar confirmed at a recent award show that the original cast will be returning for the sequel.