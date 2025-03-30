'It's just acting': Sumona on misogyny in Kapil Sharma's show
Sumona Chakravarti, who famously played Kapil Sharma's wife on The Kapil Sharma Show, recently spoke about the misogyny on the show.
Speaking in an interview on SCREEN's The Suvir Saran Show, she stood up for the project, saying, "It's a show! It's a scripted show!"
"What I really believe, and I've always told whoever has questioned me, first and foremost, it's just acting."
Over the years, Sharma's show has been criticized for its sexist undertones.
On-screen portrayal
Chakravarti emphasized the difference between 'real and reel'
Chakravarti said, "It's just a TV show. Kapil is not insulting Sumona."
"There's a character Bittu and his wife Manju. It's literally what's happening around in your environment. Yes, there's a responsibility, but that comes to me as an individual in real life."
"If tomorrow, I get caught shoplifting, of course that sets a terrible example. But you also need to have that little bit of common sense that there's a line between real and reel."
Show transition
Chakravarti clarified her absence from 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
Chakravarti also spoke about her absence from Netflix India's The Great Indian Kapil Show.
She denied there was a "breakup" with Sharma and stressed their successful 10-year stint over different networks.
"There was no breakup. We had a wonderful run of 10 years across different networks. Most marriages don't work for 10 years actually, but our onscreen one did," she said.
Professional boundaries
Chakravarti highlighted her professional boundaries with Sharma
Chakravarti further revealed that she isn't close to Sharma outside of work and doesn't miss being on his show.
"I have learned not to take work home and home to work. I've had hard days otherwise."
Speaking about the show's popularity, she added, "People love it. It is for the masses. Your regular middle-class household, which is not your Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru. I'm talking about your basic towns, tier-2, tier-3 cities."
"It's the television, it's the non-OTT (audience) who watch."