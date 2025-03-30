What's the story

Sumona Chakravarti, who famously played Kapil Sharma's wife on The Kapil Sharma Show, recently spoke about the misogyny on the show.

Speaking in an interview on SCREEN's The Suvir Saran Show, she stood up for the project, saying, "It's a show! It's a scripted show!"

"What I really believe, and I've always told whoever has questioned me, first and foremost, it's just acting."

Over the years, Sharma's show has been criticized for its sexist undertones.