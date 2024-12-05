Summarize Simplifying... In short Eknath Shinde, who initially demanded the Chief Minister post, has now agreed to support BJP's choice for the role.

After a brief health-related absence, Shinde returned to continue power-sharing discussions, securing his position as Deputy CM.

In addition, three more portfolios, including Water Resources and Public Works Department, are expected to be assigned to the Shinde-led Sena before the winter assembly session begins.

Eknath Shinde is the new Maharashtra deputy CM

Eknath Shinde to meet Amit Shah over home portfolio

What's the story Eknath Shinde will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his oath-taking. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said this meeting will be dedicated to discussions on the allocation of the Maharashtra home portfolio and other important posts. The Shiv Sena has reportedly shown interest in getting the home portfolio for Shinde, who became chief minister in 2022 after bringing with him MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray's side to guarantee the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retook power.

Power negotiations

Shinde's initial bid for CM post and health concerns

Shinde had first demanded the CM post, citing a similar deal between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish Kumar in Bihar. However, he later agreed to back the BJP's pick for CM. Amidst fierce power-sharing talks, Shinde had briefly left Mumbai for Thane last Friday over health concerns but returned on Tuesday to continue talks.

Position confirmed

Fadnavis's assurance secures Shinde's deputy CM position

At least three more portfolios, including Water Resources and the Public Works Department, are slated to be allotted to the Shinde-led Sena. When asked when the ministers would take the oath, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier said, "It is most likely that the council of ministers will be sworn in before the winter session of the assembly begins, so as to avoid administrative disruption."