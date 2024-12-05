Eknath Shinde to meet Amit Shah over home portfolio
Eknath Shinde will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his oath-taking. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said this meeting will be dedicated to discussions on the allocation of the Maharashtra home portfolio and other important posts. The Shiv Sena has reportedly shown interest in getting the home portfolio for Shinde, who became chief minister in 2022 after bringing with him MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray's side to guarantee the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retook power.
Shinde's initial bid for CM post and health concerns
Shinde had first demanded the CM post, citing a similar deal between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish Kumar in Bihar. However, he later agreed to back the BJP's pick for CM. Amidst fierce power-sharing talks, Shinde had briefly left Mumbai for Thane last Friday over health concerns but returned on Tuesday to continue talks.
Fadnavis's assurance secures Shinde's deputy CM position
At least three more portfolios, including Water Resources and the Public Works Department, are slated to be allotted to the Shinde-led Sena. When asked when the ministers would take the oath, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier said, "It is most likely that the council of ministers will be sworn in before the winter session of the assembly begins, so as to avoid administrative disruption."