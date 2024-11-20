Summarize Simplifying... In short Voting has commenced for the Maharashtra and second phase of Jharkhand elections in India.

In Maharashtra, the fight is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while in Jharkhand, the contest is between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance and the BJP-led NDA.

Exit polls, which provide early insights into the electoral outcomes, will be released after the final votes are cast, with official results announced on November 23.

There are 4,136 candidates in the fray

Voting for Maharashtra elections, second phase of Jharkhand polls begin

By Tanya Shrivastava
Nov 20, 2024 07:01 am

What's the story Voting for the first and only phase of Maharashtra assembly elections is underway across all 288 seats from 7:00am to 6:00pm. Simultaneously, Jharkhand is holding the second and final phase of its assembly polls, covering 38 constituencies. The first phase, for 43 seats, took place on November 13. Additionally, voting for bypolls in 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand is also underway.

Maharashtra

Major parties in the fray

In Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance aims to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi seeks a comeback. A total of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, are contesting the elections. The BJP has fielded candidates in 149 seats, Shiv Sena in 81, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party in 59 constituencies. Congress is contesting 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86. Smaller parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party and the AIMIM also in the fray.

Jharkhand

Key contenders

In Jharkhand, the key battle is between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prominent candidates in Wednesday's polls include Hemant Soren of JMM contesting in Barhait, Babulal Marandi of BJP in Dhanwar, and Rabindra Nath Mahato of JMM in Nala. Other notable contenders are Bebi Devi of JMM in Dumri, Hafizul Ansari of JMM in Madhupur, and Deepika Pandey of Congress in Mahagama.

Exit polls

Exit poll results likely later in the day

Once the final votes are cast, various agencies will release exit polls projecting the likely winners and expected victory margins for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. The official results for all 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, along with the Maharashtra Assembly elections, will be announced on November 23. These exit polls will offer early insights into the electoral outcomes while the actual results will confirm the final verdict from both states' voters.

Explained

What are exit polls

Exit polls are derived from voter feedback gathered by survey agencies post-polling. Designed to gauge public sentiment ahead of official results, their accuracy has often been questioned. According to ECI guidelines, TV channels and survey organizations can release exit poll results only after 6:30 pm on polling day. This restriction aligns with Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits the publication of exit polls until 30 minutes after polling concludes.