In short Simplifying... In short Fans are excited about a potential Salman Khan and Govinda reunion, sparking hopes for a sequel to their 2007 film, Partner.

Meanwhile, Khan's upcoming projects include Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss.

In other news, the sequel to the successful Marathi biographical drama Dharmaveer, exploring the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, is set to release on August 9. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salman Khan and Govinda dance together during the the trailer launch of 'Dharmaveer 2'

'We want Partner 2!' Fans react to Salman-Govinda reunion

By Tanvi Gupta 12:52 pm Jul 21, 202412:52 pm

What's the story Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Govinda recently graced the trailer launch of the forthcoming film, Dharmaveer 2. The event was also attended by other prominent figures such as Jeetendra, Boman Irani, Marathi actor Ashok Saraf, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. On stage, Khan warmly greeted everyone, shared a lively dance with Govinda, and embraced him, igniting excitement among fans eager for the next installment of their film Partner.

Fan reactions

'We wait for 'Partner': Fans react to Khan, Govinda's reunion

The interaction between Khan and Govinda sparked enthusiasm among fans. One fan commented, "Govinda got the best hug," while another expressed anticipation for a sequel to their 2007 comedy-drama film Partner, writing "We wait eagerly for Partner ." The event also saw Khan sharing a warm hug with Jeetendra. After greeting everyone, Khan was honored on stage with a shawl and a flower bouquet.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this viral video

Film details

'Dharmaveer 2' will explore the late Shiv Sena leader's life

Coming back to Dharmaveer 2, it is the sequel to the successful 2022 Marathi-language biographical drama Dharmaveer, available to stream on ZEE5. It aims to delve deeper into the life and legacy of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. The first installment—directed by Pravin Tarde—was a commercial hit and lauded for its authentic portrayal of Dighe's life. The highly-anticipated film is set to release in theaters on August 9.

Future projects

Meanwhile, a look at Khan's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma-helmed Tiger 3, released in 2023. Going forward in the YRF Spy Universe, he is set to appear next in Aditya Chopra's Tiger vs Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, Khan has signed up for Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss who is known for directing Aamir Khan's Ghajini. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.