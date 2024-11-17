Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Union Minister Milind Deora has challenged Aaditya Thackeray to a debate, questioning his commitment to democracy.

'Why running away': Milind Deora dares Aaditya Thackeray for debate

What's the story With the Maharashtra Assembly elections just around the corner, Shiv Sena candidate Milind Deora has publicly challenged his opponent, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray, to a debate. The two are contesting for the Worli assembly constituency seat, which is currently held by Thackeray. "A few days ago, I invited Aaditya Thackeray to debate on the future of Worli, the future of Mumbai and Maharashtra," Deora said.

Deora questions Thackeray's commitment to democracy

Deora, a former Union minister and recent Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) recruit, has questioned Thackeray's commitment to democracy. He noted that during the Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray had stressed on the importance of candidates engaging in debates. "Why is he avoiding a debate in this election? If he claims to be pro-democracy and pro-debates, why is he running away from one?" Deora asked.

Deora accuses Thackeray's party of vote-buying tactics

Deora has also accused Thackeray's party of distributing money and installing cameras in building societies to buy votes. He alleged that a video shows one of their party leaders from Worli admitting to giving these cameras but refusing to name the leader responsible, citing the code of conduct. "We found out that yesterday, his [Aaditya Thackeray's] party was distributing money and installing cameras in building societies to buy votes," Deora said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: A contest between Shiv Sena factions

Notably, the Shiv Sena factions led by Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray are set to clash in five Vidarbha seats. The Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar), hopes to take on the Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc's recent victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.