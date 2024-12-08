Summarize Simplifying... In short Parineeti Chopra, in a recent interview, expressed no regrets for choosing the film 'Chamkila' over 'Animal'.

She was drawn to 'Chamkila' due to the opportunity to work with her dream director, Imtiaz Ali, and sing songs composed by AR Rahman.

In 'Chamkila', Chopra's acclaimed performance as Amarjot, wife of late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, also led to a stronger bond with her husband, Raghav Chadha, during her time in Punjab for the shoot.

'No regrets': Parineeti Chopra on rejecting 'Animal' for 'Chamkila'

What's the story Actor Parineeti Chopra recently spoke about a role in the blockbuster film Animal, which eventually went to Rashmika Mandanna. Initially, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had imagined Chopra as Gitanjali, Rannvijay's wife in the action drama. However, she had to turn down the offer due to scheduling conflicts. Despite Animal's box office success—over ₹900 crore—Chopra has no regrets about her decision.

Chopra's choice: 'Chamkila' over 'Animal'

In a recent interaction with India TV, Chopra revealed, "I think god had something better for me. I was doing that film (Animal), almost everything was worked out. But on the same dates, I was offered Chamkila." "I was offered many songs, I was singing songs composed by AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali was my dream director. I was offered to do so much more, that I chose to do Chamkila." "I think I don't regret it, I am happy."

Chopra's role in 'Chamkila' and personal life impact

In Chamkila, Chopra played Amarjot, the wife of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. It was released on Netflix and was critically acclaimed for Chopra's performance. Her husband Raghav Chadha also revealed, "When Parineeti returned to India, she came straight to Punjab for a shoot. We kept meeting, and the relationship grew stronger over time. At first, we met secretly, away from the public eye."