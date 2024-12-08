Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Sanjana Sanghi hints at a potential Hollywood venture, stating she's been spending significant time in the West and that "new beginnings" are in the works.

She also highlighted the role of digital platforms like OTT in making global cinema more accessible, using her film "Dil Bechara" as an example of this increased reach.

Sanghi believes in the power of cinema to unite people from different cultures.

Sanjana Sanghi is reportedly eyeing Hollywood

Sanjana Sanghi hints at 'new beginnings' in Hollywood

By Isha Sharma 12:56 pm Dec 08, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi, known for films like Dil Bechara and Dhak Dhak, is reportedly eyeing Hollywood. The 28-year-old actor has been spending a lot of time in the United States, as seen from her Instagram updates. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she confirmed her long stay and dropped cryptic hints about her Hollywood plans.

Statement

'New beginnings are underway, which we will talk about...'

She said, "Yes, I have been spending a colossal amount of time in the West." "There are some things underway, but it's still in the early stages. I don't want to say anything prematurely. New beginnings are underway, which we will talk about when the time is right." Sanghi also emphasized the potential of cultural immersion in bringing together people from different parts of the world through cinema.

Digital impact

Sanghi acknowledged OTT's role in global film accessibility

Sanghi, who has also appeared in films like Kadak Singh and Fukrey Returns, emphasized the transformative role of digital platforms in bridging the gap between filmmakers and audiences globally. "When I mention Dil Bechara, people know exactly what I'm talking about because it's accessible to them now," she said. "Everything really changed after OTT became big. It's up to us to make the most of that."