The popular Housefull franchise, starring Akshay Kumar, is set to release its fifth installment, which is predicted to push the series' total earnings past the ₹800 crore mark in India.

The franchise has already garnered worldwide acclaim, ranking as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film series globally.

With a star-studded cast and a hefty budget, Housefull 5 is expected to significantly contribute to the franchise's success.

'Housefull 5' to release on June 6, 2025

'Housefull 5': Will Akshay Kumar's franchise cross ₹800cr milestone

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Nov 30, 202412:30 am

What's the story The Housefull franchise, one of the most popular comedy series in Hindi cinema, has reportedly collected a whopping ₹497.5 crore from its four installments at the Indian box office. The series started with Housefull in 2010 and has since released three more sequels—all of which starred Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The fifth part, Housefull 5, will be released on June 6, 2025. We take a look at the franchise's box office performance so far.

Earnings breakdown

'Housefull' franchise's performance

The first film in the franchise, Housefull, collected about ₹72.25 crore in its run. Its sequel, Housefull 2 was released in 2012 and collected ₹111.75 crore at the Indian box office, per reports. The third film, Housefull 3 (2016), helmed by Sajid-Farhad, collected ₹108cr, per data by Pinkvilla. The most recent release is Housefull 4 (2019), which collected a whopping ₹205.5cr by the end of its run—making it one of Kumar's highest-grossing films ever!

Anticipated success

'Housefull 5' expected to boost franchise's total earnings

The upcoming Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is said to be the most expensive installment of the franchise with a budget of ₹350cr. Industry insiders predict it could earn over ₹300cr at the Indian box office. If these projections hold true, the total earnings of the Housefull franchise could touch an impressive ₹800 crore net in India after Housefull 5's release.

Worldwide acclaim

'Housefull' franchise's global success and future prospects

With worldwide earnings of ₹792cr, the Housefull franchise now stands as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film series globally. The makers are optimistic Housefull 5 will add a lot to this. On Wednesday, producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared a picture of the grand star-studded cast featuring Kumar, Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among many others.