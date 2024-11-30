Ajay Devgn eyes Hrithik Roshan for upcoming historical drama: Report
After the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020, actor-producer Ajay Devgn is said to be planning a second installment in the Unsung Warriors franchise. Per Mid-Day, Devgn and director Om Raut have been discussing the project for months. An insider revealed they were initially interested in telling the story of 17th-century Maratha army general Baji Prabhu Deshpande. However, plans changed after the release of the Marathi film Pawankhind (2022) which explored the same subject.
Devgn and Raut's plans for 'Unsung Warriors' franchise
The source told the portal, "They are toying with two options—either tell the same story on a grander scale, or choose another hero from the Maratha kingdom. The talks are still at the nascent stage." "They haven't entirely scrapped the idea of making the Baji Prabhu biopic, as a lot of research and planning had been done on that front," they added. Notably, in Tanhaji, Devgn played Tanaji Malusare and won a National Award for Best Actor for his performance.
Devgn keen on casting Roshan as antagonist
In the next part, seemingly a spiritual sequel, Devgn will reprise his lead role and is said to be keen on casting Hrithik Roshan as the antagonist. The insider shared, "Ajay feels Hrithik has tremendous screen presence and charisma. Couple that with his acting prowess, and the superstar will be a towering rival to Ajay's character." If this collaboration happens, it will be the first on-screen union of the two Bollywood superstars.
Sharad Kelkar likely to reprise role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Meanwhile, the report suggests that Sharad Kelkar will reprise his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the sequel. He had earlier played the character in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. However, Devgn or Raut are yet to make official announcements about the cast and storyline.